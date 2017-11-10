Seven Teens Injured, Some Severely, in Carson City Crash

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Kings Canyon Road is closed while crews respond to a severe injury-crash in that area.

At around 11:30 p.m. deputies say seven teenagers of high school age crashed at Kings Canyon Road in Carson City. The teens' injuries range from moderate to severe. Two were transported to the hospital by Care Flight, five other teens were transported by ground units.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is responding.

It is unclear when lanes will reopen.

Channel 2 is on scene. We will continue to update you as we learn more.