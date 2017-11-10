Carson City Sheriff Says One Teen Has Died After Rollover Crash

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road.

Furlong says Timothy Jones died on Sunday night, possibly due to severe injuries.

The Carson Baseball Boosters Club posted a short message on Facebook page that says:

"We know you will visit and look over your teammates. As our boys approach the field this season, they’ll do it your name. We know that you and God will guide them and be their shield. We love you TJ3."

Nevada Highway Patrol says that on November 9th around 10:45 p.m., the high-school aged juveniles were inside a Dodge Nitro on Kings Canyon Road when they crashed. Five were not wearing seat belts, two were ejected with life-threatening injuries.

NHP says two teens remain in critical condition.

As Carson High School junior Jasmine Riediger told us at the time, "They made a mistake and now they are all very injured." She went on to say, "It could've happened to anybody, anyone of us could've been driving and lost control of a car."

Carson City School District Superintended Richard Stokes previously released this statement:

"We are truly saddened to learn of the horrific accident involving our students, their families and our community. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragic event."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical costs.

Sgt. Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Garretson (NHP) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #171100915