Carson City Sheriff Says One Teen Has Died After Rollover Crash

The study partially credits WCS and NDOW over the course of more than 20 years to the growing bear population.More >>
The study partially credits WCS and NDOW over the course of more than 20 years to the growing bear population.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
Authorities say a man was arrested last week in Reno in connection with a homicide at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.More >>
Authorities say a man was arrested last week in Reno in connection with a homicide at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.More >>
Insurance officials in Nevada are warning potential used-car buyers to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles.More >>
Insurance officials in Nevada are warning potential used-car buyers to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles.More >>
Carson City's only crisis pregnancy center has seen a drastic increase in demand to help unexpecting mothers get the resources they need. They have plans to expand their reach in the new year.More >>
Carson City's only crisis pregnancy center has seen a drastic increase in demand to help unexpecting mothers get the resources they need. They have plans to expand their reach in the new year.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says one teen has died following last month's rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road. Six other teens were injured in the same crash.More >>
Heads up for travelers, Red Rock Road was closed down to one lane between Silver Lake and Moya for a brush fire. The fire caused one lane to shut down.More >>
Heads up for travelers, Red Rock Road was closed down to one lane between Silver Lake and Moya for a brush fire. The fire caused one lane to shut down.More >>
Authorities say a man was arrested last week in Reno in connection with a homicide at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.More >>
Authorities say a man was arrested last week in Reno in connection with a homicide at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Maryland gun owners who challenged the state's assault weapons ban.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Maryland gun owners who challenged the state's assault weapons ban.More >>