Firehouse Subs Hosts Fundraiser for Students Injured in SUV Crash

Firehouse Subs will donate 20% of all sales Tuesday to support medical fees for seven local teenagers injured last week in a SUV crash on Kings Canyon Road.

According to NHP, around 10:45 p.m. the high-school aged juveniles were inside a Dodge Nitro on Kings Canyon Road when they crashed. Five were not wearing seat belts, two were ejected with life-threatening injuries. 

As Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told us, "Tragedy happens, but this will absolutely paralyze a town if we lose any of these children."

Two were transported to the hospital by Care Flight, five other teens were transported by ground units. 

As Carson High School junior Jasmine Riediger told us, "They made a mistake and now they are all very injured." She went on to say, "It could've happened to anybody, anyone of us could've been driving and lost control of a car."

The Major Accident Investigation Team also responded to the crash.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night in support of the students. 

Carson City School District Superintended Richard Stokes released this statement:

"We are truly saddened to learn of the horrific accident involving our students, their families and our community. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragic event."

Over the next few weeks, several businesses in Carson City will donate proceeds to help the families of the victims:

  • 11/14 Miracle Minute - Carson High School
  • 11/14 Fireside Subs - 3120 Highway 50
  • 11/15 Carson Douglas Staff Basketball School - 7:00 p.m. at Carson High School
  • 11/16 Pizza Factory - All sales
  • 11/18 6 vs. 6 Soccer Tournament - Carson High School, 9:00 a.m.
  • 11/17 Buffalo Wild Wings - Mention student fundraiser
  • 11/18 CHS Photography Santa Booth Photos - Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 
  • 11/20 Chili's - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • 11/21 The Fox Brewpub - All day

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical costs.

