Carson City Superintendent Releases Statement After Teens Injured in Crash

The Carson City School District Superintendent has released a statement after seven juveniles were hurt in a crash on Kings Canyon Road late Thursday night.

According to NHP, around 10:45 p.m. the high-school aged juveniles were inside a Dodge Nitro on Kings Canyon Road when they crashed. Five were not wearing seat belts, two were ejected with life-threatening injuries. Three others are in critical condition.

As Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told us, "Tragedy happens, but this will absolutely paralyze a town if we lose any of these children."

Two were transported to the hospital by Care Flight, five other teens were transported by ground units.

As Carson High School junior Jasmine Riediger told us, "They made a mistake and now they are all very injured." She went on to say, "It could've happened to anybody, anyone of us could've been driving and lost control of a car."

The Major Accident Investigation Team is responding the crash.

Carson City School District Superintended Richard Stokes released this statement:

"We are truly saddened to learn of the horrific accident involving our students, their families and our community. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragic event."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical costs.