Fernley Tailgates to Celebrate Playoffs

Fernley High School had a big game tonight against Truckee. It was the first round of the playoffs, and the Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Brye wanted to do something for the team and the town, so he decided to throw the town's first tailgate.

"We're kind of isolated from Reno/Sparks, from Fallon, from any nearby towns," Brye said. "So it's a pretty special community, and this is the first ever, and I think it's going to be a great success."

The tailgate had live music from Fernley's only radio station, local small business Yvonne's Hot Dogs served fresh hot and polish dogs, and one local even brought his tap wagon, serving beer on tap out of his car.

Dana Uhlhorn is a Fernley resident who did not attend the high school and his kids don't attend the school either, but he still loves to show his support for the team.

"Fernley is a real tight-knit community," Uhlhorn said. "This is where we all get together and back the community backing the high school shows pride so we do that we love this place."

Students were also excited for the big game. Junior Johnathon Slapinski said there was a buzz around the school all week.

"Everybody knew there was a big game" Slapinski said. "So everybody was pretty much just waiting for this night and everybody was just talking about it all week."

Sophomore Guylar Unger said he knows how hard the team has worked, and said the school believes they have what it takes to go all the way.

"It's a playoff game and everybody's hyped and they just want their home team to go to state." Unger said.

Those hopes are still alive for Vaqueros fans after Fernley defeated Truckee 21-11. Their next game will be against Spring Creek High School.