Sparks Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect in Phone - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect in Phone Theft

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police report that a 53-year-old woman had a black Samsung phone, valued at $800, taken after it fell out of her pocket as she walked through a casino.

Security footage showed a black, adult male pick up the phone and leave the casino.

Contact SPD, (775) 353-2231, or Secret Witness, (775) 322-4900,  with information if you know the identity of the suspect.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.