The Eddy House Receives Donation From Chrome Divas Motorcycle Organization

The Eddy House, a local resource center for homeless and at risk youth, received a donation today from an unlikely source. The donation, which amounted to $5,000, came from the Chrome Divas motorcycle organization's local chapter.

The Chrome Divas held a spaghetti feed a few weeks back, their first fund raising effort for the Eddy House, and was able to raise the five grand and directly donate it to the Eddy House today. The group of motorcycle women saw the need of homeless youth and wanted to do all they could to help.

"To see children out on the street is just a very difficult thing. We heard the story behind this and everything that Michelle does and everything the organization does here, it just touched each and every one of us in a different way,” said Director of Reno Tahoe Chrome Divas Christine Lapp.

The Eddy House provides care and comfort services, including showers, laundry, snacks, and clothing to these kids with nowhere else to go. More importantly, they provide educational opportunities, mental health counseling, and even bus passes. The house also provides a “chill zone” with free Wi-Fi, use of laptops, cell phone charging, and a safe space for these kids to spend time off the streets.

The Chrome Divas plan on holding several other events to help the kids at the Eddy House in the next couple of months. If you would like to contact the Chrome Divas, you can email them at renotahoecd@gmail.com. If you would like more information about the Eddy House, or more info on how to donate, head to www.eddyhouse.org.