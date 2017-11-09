New Grocery Outlet Location Opens in Spanish Springs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Grocery Outlet Location Opens in Spanish Springs

Posted: Updated:

A new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market held its grand opening in Spanish Springs Thursday. 

The outlet is the first of the chain to open in Spanish Springs, and it provided 25 new jobs to the area. 

The new location opened at 1300 Disc Drive Sparks, NV 89436.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.