Subaru Donates Outback to Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Deliver Meals

The Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada now have some new wheels to deliver more meals to senior citizens across the area.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Subaru of America donated 50 new, 2018 Outbacks to select Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

Catholic Charities, who partners with Meals on Wheels in Washoe County, was one of the lucky programs to receive one.

Annually, the two organizations serve about 250,000 clients. In an effort to serve more families, Washoe County launched their new Senior Ambassador Program--delivering more than 3,500 meals to seniors living in more isolated areas, during the month of October.

It's not always easy to reach those isolated areas, though, especially during the colder months. Peter Voegel, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, explains, "What we've found the last couple of years is, in the winter, when we get really bad blizzards and really bad snowstorms, the big trucks we have just don't manage the bad weather very well."

But, with Subaru's donation Thursday, the all-wheel drive should be able to navigate the rough terrain a little easier, making sure those senior citizens receive meals even in the most stormy weather.

Dave Frick, ‎Zone Retailer Marketing Manager for Subaru of America says, "We're counting on it to not let them down and get to places where seniors are going to need food and may be a bit of a challenge--particularly in the wintertime--to get there."

On average, Catholic Charities' employees drive more than 22,000 miles each month to deliver meals. With the set of new wheels--they hope to increase the amount of meals served by 1,600 per month.

If you'd like to volunteer with Meals on Wheels, you can visit their website here.