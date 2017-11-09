Western Nevada College to Offer Free Astronomy Lecture - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Western Nevada College to Offer Free Astronomy Lecture

Posted: Updated:

Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory will be offering a free lecture on the history of astronomy by Mike Thomas on Saturday, Nov. 11. Thomas’ presentation on the “History of Astronomy” begins at 6:30 pm and will focus on the people and events that put us on the path toward understanding the universe.

On Saturday nights, when lectures aren’t scheduled, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy.

The lectures and Star Parties are free and open to the public.

The observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.