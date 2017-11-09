Nevada State Bank Begins Collecting Clothing Donations

The Nevada State Bank is collecting new denim clothing, socks and underwear for the annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive, which is a drive that helps provide clothing to local children in need, from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.

“Community is one of our core values at Nevada State Bank,” said Debby Herman, senior vice president, northern Nevada region manager for Nevada State Bank and member of the Reno Rodeo Foundation board of trustees. “It is exciting to see support for the Reno Rodeo Foundation grow each year. We hope to do more this year with support from clients and the community for this worthy cause.”

Items collected will benefit abused and neglected infants, children and teens that have been rescued from unsafe homes. The public is asked to drop off items at any Nevada State Bank branch in Northern Nevada.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.