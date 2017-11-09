Nevada State Bank Begins Collecting Clothing Donations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada State Bank Begins Collecting Clothing Donations

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada State Bank is collecting new denim clothing, socks and underwear for the annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive, which is a drive that helps provide clothing to local children in need, from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.

“Community is one of our core values at Nevada State Bank,” said Debby Herman, senior vice president, northern Nevada region manager for Nevada State Bank and member of the Reno Rodeo Foundation board of trustees. “It is exciting to see support for the Reno Rodeo Foundation grow each year. We hope to do more this year with support from clients and the community for this worthy cause.”

Items collected will benefit abused and neglected infants, children and teens that have been rescued from unsafe homes. The public is asked to drop off items at any Nevada State Bank branch in Northern Nevada.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.