UNR Signs Four National Letters of Intent for Softball Players

University of Nevada, Reno Softball Head Coach Josh Taylor has signed four national letters of intent for the 2018 season. The players picked feature a pitcher as well as a trio of infielders that Taylor believes can provide a promising future for his program.

“Pitching was definitely the forefront – probably the forefront every year,” Taylor said. “Beyond that, we were looking for a power bat, some speed and athleticism, and I think we solved all of that with this class.”

Below is a breakdown of each athlete that was signed as well as an in-depth look at what Taylor believes what each one brings to the table.

Rylie Brooks

Lodi HS

Lodi, Calif.

Infielder

“Rylie is very committed to coming to the University of Nevada and was very persistent in her pursuit of playing here. With that being said though, she has earned every bit of it. She developed a little late but she is ready to go right now. She’s another left-handed bat to put in our lineup and can play multiple positions as well.”

A two-sport, high school athlete that has lettered in every year she has played softball, received first team all-league honors in 2016, been a part of the NorCal Batbusters that placed third at the Premier PGF Nationals in 2017, received the Block L Academic Award and Scholar-Athlete award and is part of the California Junior Scholarship Federation. Humboldt State, San Francisco State, University of North Dakota and Yale also recruited her, but she chose Nevada because of the top-tier education program and excellent coaching staff as well as the school’s sports programs and amenities.

Kendall Fritz

Wakeland HS

Frisco, Texas

Pitcher

Taylor on Fritz: “Kendall provides a strong mentality, for one. She provides tight spin, has good velocity and she’s a competitor. She’s ready to compete at this level and I think she’s been ready for this level for a while now.”

A letter winner in all three years she has competed in high school, where she was awarded first team all-district honors from 2016-17, named team MVP in 2016 and her team’s defensive player of the year in 2017, awarded newcomer of the year in 2016 and pitcher of the year in 2017 in her district, received second team all-area honors in 2017, involved in the national honor society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and part of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals. She Chose Nevada because of the family atmosphere and how it feels like a home away from home. She was also recruited by Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Danielle Lew

Los Alamitos HS

Long Beach, Calif.

Infielder

Taylor on Lew: “We wanted a versatile athlete. She’s got great hands, she’s competitive, she’s a great student and she provides us that utility player – she can actually play all four infield spots. She can even play outfield if we needed her to do that and is just a raw athlete that’s definitely going to provide a lot of opportunities for herself once she gets here at Nevada.”

Became a decorated softball player in 2017 after winning the Sunset League, CIF Southern Section, California State Championship and Division I National Championship, named an NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete from 2015-17, received the CIF Southern Section award for academics, integrity and athletics, earned Los Alamitos HS Athletic Award honors in 2017. She chose Nevada because the coaches and players made her feel at home and believes she can pursue a rigorous academic career here.

Dallas Millwood

Kamehameha HS

Mililani, Hawaii

First basemen

Taylor on Millwood: “Dallas is a big addition for us. She’s a big, left-handed power bat and she’s going to love hitting in Reno and in the Mountain West with some of the high altitude schools here. She’s definitely going to provide some pop on the left side, on top of what we already have, so we’re excited about Dallas.”

One of the most accomplished softball players in her state, having won five state championships (2010-14) with her Guava Jam club team, received First Team All-State honors in back-to-back years from 2016-17, where she was also named the ILH Player of the Year those same seasons. She holds a career batting average of .510 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs in her three years of high school softball and chose Nevada because it feels like a second home and wanted to attend a college where she could further her level of play and education. She was also recruited by Florida Gulf Coast, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UNLV and UTEP.

Nevada is coming off of a 2017 campaign in which the program saw its first postseason berth since the 2009 season. The Wolf Pack returns three of its four All-Conference players from a year ago, including seniors Aaliyah Gibson and Erika Hansen as well as sophomore Kenzi Goins. Nevada also welcomes a wealth of fresh talent, having a total of 10 newcomers on its 2018 roster, all of whom will look to make an immediate impact this upcoming year.