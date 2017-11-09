1868 FC Players Up For Top USL Awards

1868 FC announced Thursday that three of its players are up for the USL’s top awards.

Forward and Golden Boot winner Dane Kelly is up for USL MVP after a season in which he assisted in 22 goals.

Kelly led the league with 18 goals scored and also set up four goals to his teammates. The Jamaican international scored back-to-back hat tricks in May, kicking off Reno's incredible run in the club's inaugural season.

Rookie standout Chris Wehan is also a finalist for USL Rookie of the Year. The former New Mexico Lobo was voted Midseason Rookie of the Year by fans earlier this season.

Wehan led the USL with 12 assists, added eight goals and was one of the top chance creators, averaging 2.3 chances created per match.

The man who helped bring these two players to Reno, head coach Ian Russell, is up for USL Coach of the Year.

Russell helped build a team that led American pro soccer with 75 goals during the regular season, reach the playoffs and launch players to new heights in their respective careers.