1868 FC Players Up For Top USL Awards

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Kings Canyon is closed while crews respond to a severe injury-crash in that area.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Kings Canyon is closed while crews respond to a severe injury-crash in that area.More >>
The Nevada volleyball team fell in three sets to the No. 19 team in the nation, Colorado State, on Thursday night in front of 286 fans at the Virginia Street Gym. The Rams took the sweep, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.More >>
The Nevada volleyball team fell in three sets to the No. 19 team in the nation, Colorado State, on Thursday night in front of 286 fans at the Virginia Street Gym. The Rams took the sweep, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.More >>
The tailgate had live music from Fernley's only radio station, local small business Yvonne's Hot Dogs served fresh hot and polish dogs, and one local even brought his tap wagon, serving beer on tap out of his car.More >>
The tailgate had live music from Fernley's only radio station, local small business Yvonne's Hot Dogs served fresh hot and polish dogs, and one local even brought his tap wagon, serving beer on tap out of his car.More >>
The Chrome Divas donation of $5,000 came from the organization's local chapter.More >>
The Chrome Divas donation of $5,000 came from the organization's local chapter.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Kings Canyon is closed while crews respond to a severe injury-crash in that area.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Kings Canyon is closed while crews respond to a severe injury-crash in that area.More >>
The Wolf Fastop gas station near the University of Nevada, Reno, was vandalized because according to the owner it said, "Kaepernick - unemployed needs job, works good on his knees."More >>
The Wolf Fastop gas station near the University of Nevada, Reno, was vandalized because according to the owner it said, "Kaepernick - unemployed needs job, works good on his knees."More >>
RTC has released the dash cam video of a bus that hit with a woman walking near the University of Nevada Tuesday evening.More >>
RTC has released the dash cam video of a bus that hit with a woman walking near the University of Nevada Tuesday evening.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a suspicious phone call involving a man identifying himself as a “Detective Phillips."More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a suspicious phone call involving a man identifying himself as a “Detective Phillips."More >>