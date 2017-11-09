Washoe County Sheriff's Office Warns of Suspicious Phone Call

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a suspicious phone call involving a man identifying himself as a “Detective Phillips."

The caller says he is "from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office” and asks for personal information.

In one instance, deputies say the caller became aggressive and angry when information was refused.

Although the motive of these calls is unclear at this time, the Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to be wary of providing any information to strangers without verifying the credibility of their identity.

If you are uncomfortable with a phone call, gather whatever information you can then hang up, do not give any information out. If you are concerned that the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office may be legitimately attempting to reach you, you can contact them directly.