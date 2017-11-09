Clark County Judge Delays Execution of Death Row Inmate

The Nevada Department of Corrections has announced a stay of execution for Scott Dozier, who was scheduled to be executed November 14 at Ely Prison. The stay was requested following a decision by the Eight Judicial District Court to not allow the paralytic drug Cisatacurium to be used in the three-drug, lethal-injection protocol.

46-year-old Scott Dozier was sentenced to death after a first-degree murder conviction. He was found guilty of the 2002 killing and dismemberment of 22 year old Jeremiah Miller. Miller's torso had been found in a suitcase dumped on West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

Police found a second victim of Dozier's dismembered and buried in the Arizona desert during the course of their investigation.Dozier was found guilty of second-degree murder in that case.

Dozier previously told the judge by video from prison that he's "resolute and steadfast" about not changing his mind about becoming the first person in Nevada to be killed by lethal injection in 11 years.

Dozier's execution was scheduled for next Tuesday at a state prison in Ely.

An expedited writ or prohibition of mandamus is expected to be filed with the supreme court.