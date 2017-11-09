Man Accused in 2011 Sexual Assault Case Booked Into Washoe Count - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Accused in 2011 Sexual Assault Case Booked Into Washoe County Jail

Sparks Police say a man accused of sexual assault in 2011 was booked into the Washoe County Jail this week. 

Police say 39-year-old Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia fled the U.S. during the investigation. 

At the time, both Reno and Sparks Police Departments were investigating a series of sexual assaults involving woman, and say they linked Lomeli-Garcia to the crimes. 

Investigators say they worked with the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office and the US Marshals Office to catch Lomeli-Garcia. 

US Marshals arrested Lomeli-Garcia in Mexico this past February and just this week, brought him to the U.S. where he was booked into the Washoe County Jail on the following charges:
Burglary (4 counts)
Attempted Sexual Assault with the use of a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
Sexual Assault (3 counts)
Robbery (2 counts)
Robbery with the use of a Deadly Weapon (1 count)

