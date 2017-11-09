Sacramento Kings Assign Papagiannis to Reno Bighorns

The Sacramento Kings announced the team has assigned center Georgios Papagiannis to the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns.

In his second NBA campaign out of Greece, Papagiannis has appeared in two contests this season, totaling four points, two rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot in 12 minutes. The Bighorns host the Austin Spurs in their home opener tomorrow evening and the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday at the Reno Events Center.