Sacramento Kings Assign Papagiannis to Reno Bighorns

The Sacramento Kings announced the team has assigned center Georgios Papagiannis to the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns.   

In his second NBA campaign out of Greece, Papagiannis has appeared in two contests this season, totaling four points, two rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot in 12 minutes. The Bighorns host the Austin Spurs in their home opener tomorrow evening and the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday at the Reno Events Center.    

