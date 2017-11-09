Government: Affordable Care Act Sign-Ups Top 600,000 in first week

More than 600,000 people signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act in the first week of open enrollment, the government said Thursday.More >>
More than 600,000 people signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act in the first week of open enrollment, the government said Thursday.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
The Mammovan will be making stops in Reno during November. The screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a physician referral.More >>
The Mammovan will be making stops in Reno during November. The screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a physician referral.More >>
The Mojave Mental Health Clinic, a component of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, will be closing its doors by the end of the year.More >>
The Mojave Mental Health Clinic, a component of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, will be closing its doors by the end of the year.More >>
The fountain of youth might be closer than you think; perhaps it comes from your own body? A Reno dermatologist is using your own blood to help erase fine lines from your face. How the Vampire Facelift works in Health Watch.More >>
The fountain of youth might be closer than you think; perhaps it comes from your own body? A Reno dermatologist is using your own blood to help erase fine lines from your face. How the Vampire Facelift works in Health Watch.More >>
Open enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to sign up as soon as they can. There are some big changes in store for this open enrollment period, including a shorter deadline.More >>
Open enrollment for insurance through the Affordable Care Act starts Wednesday, and officials are urging residents to sign up as soon as they can. There are some big changes in store for this open enrollment period, including a shorter deadline.More >>
Northern Nevadans that are uninsured, under-insured, or without a social security card will be able to receive free medical care at the clinics.More >>
Northern Nevadans that are uninsured, under-insured, or without a social security card will be able to receive free medical care at the clinics.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
Chronic pain and mental illness is a daily battle for millions of people. However, relief is coming from a drug you might not expect called Ketamine. When two Reno doctors observed the profound benefits it had on patients, they wanted to make this therapy available to those who are suffering here in northern Nevada. We take you inside Sierra Ketamine Clinics for Health Watch.More >>
The Trump administration is proposing new health insurance regulations that could affect basic benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, starting in 2019.More >>
The Trump administration is proposing new health insurance regulations that could affect basic benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, starting in 2019.More >>
President Trump's declaration, which will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed, will allow the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas.More >>
President Trump's declaration, which will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed, will allow the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas.More >>