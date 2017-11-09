University Police Service's Explosive Detection Canine Passes Away

The University of Nevada, Reno says a former explosives detection canine died Wednesday after nine years of service.

The University says 13-year-old Turner was purchased by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and worked with UNR police officer Thomas Emmons. Together, they completed training and were certified as an EDC team. From April 2006 to March 2015, the Labrador Retriever served the community, region and nation as an EDC in a numerous amount of ways.

The University says some common tasks for Turner included precautionary sweeps for dignitaries, major events, and suspicious circumstances, post blast investigations, evidentiary searches of crimes scenes, preemptory searches of threatened areas, and attending community events and demonstrations.

Emmons and Turner also attended a variety of events under the ATF including: the 2011 Super Bowl, NASCAR races, the Democratic National Convention, Olympic Trials, and search warrant services. Turner was also a key EDC on the Darin Mack case in 2006.

“Turner’s value extended far beyond his natural gifts and productivity,” Officer Emmons said. “He mentored his handler in our shared craft. The lessons he taught continue to teach today. He provided an example of what a solid EDC can do for his community and nation. He provided comfort and calm in our home, to co-workers, and members of our community. Though not threatening, he provided re-assurance by way of a presence that was always ready to provide.”

In honor of his service University Police Services Assistant Vice President & Director Adam Garcia has declared a state of mourning, in which members of the

University Police Department will drape their badges in black.

The University has two K-9 officers still on the police force: Bonnie and Harley.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)