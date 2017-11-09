Gas Station Owner Takes on Kaepernick Controversy, Sign Vandaliz - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gas Station Owner Takes on Kaepernick Controversy, Sign Vandalized

Courtesy: Moe Alazawi Courtesy: Moe Alazawi

The Wolf Fastop gas station near the University of Nevada, Reno, is known for its sign telling drivers to either pay an "arm" or a "leg" for fuel. The owner says that very same sign was vandalized because of the owner's decision to take on the Kaepernick kneeling controversy.

According to the owner, Moe Alazawi, his sign was damaged because it said "Kaepernick - unemployed needs job, works good on his knees."

Alazawi tells us he has filed a police report and that there was no other damage to the property. He will be going through security camera footage to submit to police. 
 

