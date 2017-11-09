Musselman Inks Two to Play for Wolf Pack Men's Basketball

University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has inked two high school big men to play for the Wolf Pack in 2018-19. K.J. Hymes and Vincent Lee signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

“We are so excited about adding K.J. and Vincent to the Pack family, both as players as well as people,” Musselman said. “They fit perfectly into our culture and we can’t wait to start working with them next summer.”

Hymes a 6-11, 210-pound power forward is ranked by ESPN, Scout and Rivals as a three-star recruit. In the list of top power forwards ESPN ranked him 41st and 247 Sports 45th. The Phoenix native played the last three seasons at St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix but will play his senior year at Phoenix’s Hillcrest Prep. A second-team 4A All-Conference selection as a prep junior he averaged 17 points and eight rebounds for the Knights.

A 6-9, 215-pound power forward from Midlothian, Texas, Lee attends Midlothian High School. Rivals ranked him as a three-star recruit. Lee averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season for Midlothian HS.

“Not only do both players fit the positional needs of our program going forward, but I cannot say enough about what incredible young men they are,” Musselman added. “Throughout the entire recruiting process, both families were incredible and that reflects in the character of both K.J. and Vincent.”



“The entire staff, Johnny Jones, Gus Argenal, and Anthony Ruta did a tremendous job on the recruiting trail this year and you can see the results in getting both KJ and Vincent to Nevada. Our current staff continues to be aggressive within the high school recruiting market and continues to find impact players that fit our culture such as current players Lindsey Drew and Josh Hall as well as former star Cam Oliver.”

(University of Nevada)