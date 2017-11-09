Snow Tires, Chains Required on Portion of Mt. Rose Highway

NDOT says chains or snow tires are currently required on Mt. Rose Highway, from Diamond Peak to Slide Mountain. I-80 is open with no controls and should stay that way through the weekend. Road conditions should improve later this afternoon and evening.

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says that a wind advisory is up until 7pm, with the strongest winds through the morning hours. Look for a few scattered showers, mainly in the Sierra with highs in the mid to upper 50s and 30-40mph winds.

The Washoe County Health District earlier reported that the area air quality was in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups, but it has since returned to the good range.

Our storm moves out of the region on Friday and that will give us a nice weekend with partly sunny skies and low 60s by Sunday.

