Copy-Police Investigate Why Car Crashes Into Ditch Near Reno Airport

NDOT says chains or snow tires are currently required on Mt. Rose Highway, from Diamond Peak to Slide Mountain.More >>
NDOT says chains or snow tires are currently required on Mt. Rose Highway, from Diamond Peak to Slide Mountain.More >>
As the first in his family to attend college, this University of Nevada student is paving his own way and has big plans for his future starting with his first pro boxing match.More >>
As the first in his family to attend college, this University of Nevada student is paving his own way and has big plans for his future starting with his first pro boxing match.More >>
The Wolf Faststop gas station near the University of Nevada, Reno, was vandalized because of the owner's decision to take on the Kaepernick kneeling controversy.More >>
The Wolf Faststop gas station near the University of Nevada, Reno, was vandalized because of the owner's decision to take on the Kaepernick kneeling controversy.More >>
The Reno area can be one of the toughest areas in the world for pilots to fly over, because of the Sierra and our gusty winds.More >>
The Reno area can be one of the toughest areas in the world for pilots to fly over, because of the Sierra and our gusty winds.More >>
Delays may occur near Peckham Lane as authorities try to get a car removed from a ditch near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
Delays may occur near Peckham Lane as authorities try to get a car removed from a ditch near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.More >>
The Reno area can be one of the toughest areas in the world for pilots to fly over, because of the Sierra and our gusty winds.More >>
The Reno area can be one of the toughest areas in the world for pilots to fly over, because of the Sierra and our gusty winds.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
Officials had hosted an unveiling ceremony to promote what they described as the nation's first self-driving shuttle pilot project geared toward the public.More >>
Officials had hosted an unveiling ceremony to promote what they described as the nation's first self-driving shuttle pilot project geared toward the public.More >>
The Reno City Council will consider adoption of its new master plan at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process.More >>
The Reno City Council will consider adoption of its new master plan at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process.More >>
RTC has released the dash cam video of a bus that hit with a woman walking near the University of Nevada Tuesday evening.More >>
RTC has released the dash cam video of a bus that hit with a woman walking near the University of Nevada Tuesday evening.More >>