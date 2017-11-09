Unhealthy Air Quality in Reno/Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Unhealthy Air Quality in Reno/Sparks

According to the Washoe County Health District the Reno/Sparks air quality is in the unhealthy range.

Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division contributed to this report.

