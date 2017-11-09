Power Outage For Nearly 800 in Sparks

According to the Washoe County Health District the Reno/Sparks air quality is in the unhealthy range.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe partnered with Burton Learn to Ride and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to train elementary school kids how to snowboard without going on to the mountain.More >>
The Reno area can be one of the toughest areas in the world for pilots to fly over, because of the Sierra and our gusty winds. You can think of a wind storm as a fast moving stream of water and as it hits a barrier like a mountain, it creates eddies or swirls in the air. These eddies can be very dangerous for pilots.More >>
All lanes are reopened at 6th street after a crash closed lanes for several hours.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of stealing at least three cars and a moped and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.More >>
Officials had hosted an unveiling ceremony to promote what they described as the nation's first self-driving shuttle pilot project geared toward the public.More >>
