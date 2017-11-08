Snowboarding Meets the Gym - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Snowboarding Meets the Gym

Posted: Updated:

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe partnered with Burton Learn to Ride and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to train elementary school kids how to snowboard without actually going to the mountain.

Today at Truckee Elementary School, kids used plastic boards to practice balancing, riding, and jumping among other things, to prepare them for hitting the mountain later on this season.

Jeff Biloba, Vice President of Global Resorts for Burton, said that Burton came up with this program five years ago to help get snowboarding to more kids.

"We came up with the idea to bring snowboarding into the gym as a part of physical education," Biloba said. "So we designed some learning-specific products that could be used in the gymnasium."

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe had done this program before, and decided to continue it because it was so successful. Development Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe Stephany Arroyo Jones said Burton's program is great for their cause, but the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows contribution is vital to the program.

"They know how to work with kids, they know how to snowboard, they know exactly the skills they need to be successful," Arroyo Jones said. "And it's been a huge part of why the program has been a success."

After training on plastic boards and skateboards, the kids finally got a chance to strap into a snowboard and practiced jumping on a trampoline. While they didn't go up to the mountain today, all the kids will get a chance to go up this season to apply what they learned today.

"They live and breath in the mountains, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to get up on the mountain," Arroyo Jones said. "And experience what a lot of tourists and people come into our area to experience."

Kids Snowboard Supervisor for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Tyler King normally teaches young kids on the slopes. He said he couldn't pass up this opportunity to teach kids that might not otherwise get a chance to ride one of the best landscapes in the world.

"I want kids in all ages all levels to enjoy the sport as much as I have." King said.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Power Outage For Nearly 800 in Sparks

    Power Outage For Nearly 800 in Sparks

    Thursday, November 9 2017 2:12 AM EST2017-11-09 07:12:26 GMT
    NV Energy has reported an outage for nearly 800 of their customers in the Sparks area near Greg St.  They are reporting equipment as the cause of the outage.  There is currently no estimation of when power will be restored. More >>
    NV Energy has reported an outage for nearly 800 of their customers in the Sparks area near Greg St.  They are reporting equipment as the cause of the outage.  There is currently no estimation of when power will be restored. More >>

  • Crash Blocks McCarran/Clear Acre Turn Lane

    Crash Blocks McCarran/Clear Acre Turn Lane

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:30 AM EST2017-11-09 05:30:47 GMT
    A crash near the turn lane from McCarran to Clear Acre is blocking northbound Clear Acre and the southbound turn lane from McCarran onto Clear Acre.More >>
    A crash near the turn lane from McCarran to Clear Acre is blocking northbound Clear Acre and the southbound turn lane from McCarran onto Clear Acre.More >>

  • Snowboarding Meets the Gym

    Snowboarding Meets the Gym

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:01 AM EST2017-11-09 05:01:22 GMT

    The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe partnered with Burton Learn to Ride and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to train elementary school kids how to snowboard without going on to the mountain.

    More >>

    The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe partnered with Burton Learn to Ride and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to train elementary school kids how to snowboard without going on to the mountain.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.