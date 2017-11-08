Salvation Army to Hold Job Fair - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Salvation Army to Hold Job Fair

The Salvation Army will be hiring seasonal workers to help with their holiday programs such as Thanksgiving food drives, Christmas food drives and Angel Tree Christmas Toy distribution. 

Two drivers, and several kettle workers are needed. 

They ask those interested to bring a resume, identification and references (current DMV print out for drivers) Friday and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.
 
The job fair will be held at The Salvation Army in Carson City and Douglas County, 661 Colorado St. Carson City, NV 89701.

