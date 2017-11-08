BLM Winnemucca District’s Black Rock Field Office to Begin Emergency Horse Gather

The Bureau of Land Management Winnemucca District’s Black Rock Field Office will begin an emergency gather of approximately 200 wild horses on November 15 from a portion of the Fox and Lake Range Herd Management Area, which was recently burned by wildfire. The gather will take place on private land and BLM-administered public land about 20 miles south of Gerlach.

The Tohakum 2 wildfire burned nearly 27,000 acres of the HMA, including an area containing two critical water sources. They say the gather is necessary due to reduced forage available to wild horses in the unburned area. They also say it will prevent deterioration of animal health and promote recovery of burned rangelands.

The BLM estimated last March the population of the Fox and Lake Range HMA was 530 wild horses.

The BLM will employ a helicopter for this gather project and the contractor will be Cattoor Livestock Roundup, Inc. out of Nephi, Utah.

Excess wild horses removed from the range will be transported to the Indian Lakes Wild Horse Off-Range Corral in Fallon, Nevada, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse adoption program.

They’ve invited members of the public to view the daily gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations.

The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands. The BLM anticipates that viewing opportunities will start November 15. Those wanting to view gather operations must notify Jason Lutterman at (202) 304-0967. Participants will meet at the Love’s Gas Station, 825 Commerce Center Dr, Fernley, Nev. 89408, each day that public viewing is available.