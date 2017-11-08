Marshall Realty Blog 10-30-2017

Marshall Carrasco of Marshall Realty believes in the importance of giving back to his community as much as possible and has created a program that effectively portrays that belief. Marshall Carrasco concludes that it is essential to create a synergy of community support and a movement to help others in order to maintain balance in your life. Through this discovery, the Marshall Realty Giveback program was created. Every month Marshall Carrasco and the team at Marshall Realty will be reaching out into our local community to volunteer services, time and sponsorships to local companies and nonprofits of the Reno and Sparks area while giving value back to the community. Curious what upcoming events Marshall Realty will be involved in? Stay up to date on all their community events using the hashtag #MarshallRealtyGiveback in any of your favorite social media platforms! Marshall Carrasco also encourages everyone to reach into your community and donate back anytime you have the chance. Whether through volunteered time or through a capital investment, every one of us has the opportunity to make a difference in our community.