Volleyball Announces Two on Signing Day Includes Local Spevak

Head coach Lee Nelson announced two additions to the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball program Wednesday.



The two include McQueen product Kaila Spevak, who will be a libero and defensive specialist for the Pack, and outside hitter Maya McClellan from Belmont, Calif. and Carlmont High School.



“We’re really excited about this class,” Nelson said. “It’s a smaller class, we’re not losing many seniors, so we really just went after a few players we really liked.”



Spevak will look to compete for a spot right away. An outside hitter originally, Spevak possess the ball control and energy that Nelson thinks will make her a great fit in the back row. Averaging 11.9 digs per match in her senior year, Spevak leads the entire state of Nevada in digs by outside hitters. She can also be a threat when it comes to serving the ball, racking up more than 0.6 aces per set. Spevak has racked up numerous All-League honors in her career.



With the departure of senior Madison Foley, Nelson feels like McClellan can also compete for a starting spot in her rookie year. She plays hard, has a great vertical, and her arm speed makes her a threat offensively at the net. She’s averaged 4.6 kills per set in her senior year and 4.5 over her varsity career. She also boasts a .318 career hitting percentage, a great quality when looking for both volume and efficiency in an outside hitter. She earned first-team All-League honors in her junior year and appears to be well on her way for the team again this season.



The Wolf Pack has just four matches left on its schedule for the 2017 season, three of which are at home. Tickets are available at NevadaWolfPack.com or by calling 348-PACK.

(University of Nevada, Reno)