House Fire Near Moana Lane, Neil Road in Reno

Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at near a home on Moana Lane and Neil Road in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire started just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Crews say the fire started in a shed, and then spread to a nearby house.

No injuries were reported. 

There’s no immediate word on what caused the fire. 

Avoid the area if you can. 

