Reno Business Helps Knit Stuffed Animals for Victims of Hurricane Harvey

A Reno business is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey by creating hundreds of stuffed animals for children.

Jimmy Beans Wool went to Houston last week to hand out the stuffed animals and they want to continue doing it.

The CEO of Jimmy Beans Wool, Laura Zander, has Houston roots and when she heard of the hurricane she knew she had to do something. So she asked knitters nationwide to create little stuffed animals for the kids. "We had women in Michigan and Seattle and all across the country who took the time to spend the money to buy the supplies and sit down and make these with those children in mind," said Zander.

The stuffed animals are going to the KIPP Dream Students, a program that helps underprivileged children receive high education in Houston.

Jimmy Beans Wool hopes that these stuffed animals will help these kids as they continue to heal after the hurricane. "Knitting these stuffed animals was just a way to add a little more hope," says Nadia Liu, brand specialist for Jimmy Bean Wool.

If you would like to help, you can head to Jimmy Beans Wool at 4850 Joule Street, where you can pick up a knit kit and create the stuffed animals and then bring it back to Jimmy Beans Wool where they will send them back out to the students.

For more information on Jimmy Beans Wool visit: https://www.jimmybeanswool.com/