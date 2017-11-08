Possible Improvements Coming to McCarran Blvd. in Sparks

The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Thursday, November 16 to gather community feedback on a planning study of potential traffic safety improvements to northeastern McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.

NDOT is developing a Safety Management Plan to evaluate and improve safety on McCarran Boulevard between Greg Street and Probasco Way in Sparks.

As part of the plan, existing roadway safety, lighting, sight distance, lane configuration, usage and accessibility will be evaluated. Proposed improvements will enhance safety, mobility and connectivity so pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles can all more securely access and share the road.

The short and long-term safety improvements could be made in future years as funding becomes available. As a key corridor through commercial, industrial and residential Sparks, more than 25,000 drivers travel sections of the roadway daily. The vehicle crash rate is above average for similar roads on the approximately three-mile section of McCarran Boulevard being studied.

The public information meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 16 at Dilworth Middle School located at 255 Prater Way in Sparks, with an informational presentation held at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting at any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the planning process and provide comments.

Can't make it?

Comments can also be made before December 1 by e-mail at lcampbell@dot.nv.gov or by mail to Lori Campbell, NDOT safety engineering, at 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.

