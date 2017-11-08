Reno Police Arrest Juvenile Suspected of Stealing Several Vehicles

Reno Police say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of stealing at least three cars and a moped and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Police say they first responded to Zeolite Drive late Tuesday night on the report of an armed robbery where the first car was stolen. They say they found that car along with the suspect near Mayor’s Park, but he then fled the area and abandoned the car near Echo Avenue.

Police say it’s suspected that this same person stole two more cars from other addresses in the North Valleys after abandoning the first.

They say then, early Wednesday morning, a Reno Police Officer spotted one of the stolen cars in along Lear Blvd.

Police they learned the juvenile was inside a nearby store causing a disturbance and stealing items.

They say the teen then left the store and drove away, again eluding officers before he was ultimately taken into custody in the area of Lone Desert and Silver Sky Parkway.

The teen is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding, and larceny.