Reno City Council to Consider Adoption of New Master Plan

The Trump administration is imposing travel and commerce restrictions on Cuba that will make it harder for Americans to visit the island nation.More >>
Law enforcement officers from all over the area will swap their uniforms for aprons to raise money for the Special Olympics at a tip-a-cop event Wednesday.More >>
The Reno City Council will consider adoption of its new master plan at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process.More >>
After more than $1 million in donations, Traner Pool finally has a set reopening date: June of 2018. In April, someone broke into the pool through one of the on-site building's windows and ventilation system.More >>
The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno hosted an open house and town hall for female veterans on Tuesday.More >>
All lanes are reopened at 6th street after a crash closed lanes for several hours.More >>
Emergency responders are working to free a person possibly trapped under a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno. They responded to intersection of North Virginia and 15th street. We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.More >>
Reno police are investigating reports of shots fired early Wednesday.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries in the Damonte Ranch area.More >>
