Reno City Council to Consider Adoption of New Master Plan

The Reno City Council will consider adoption of its new master plan at a special meeting Wednesday morning. The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process.

This is the next step in the adoption process, following the Reno Planning Commission’s vote and recommendation to move forward with the new plan. During the Planning Commission’s hearing on October 18, 2017, the commissioners discussed revisions related to several policy issues, including level of service targets, growth management, annexation, closed basin flood management and several others.

The revisions that emerged from the Planning Commission hearing are shown in the latest draft of the updated Master Plan, which is the version Council will consider this week. The public is invited to provide input at the 10 a.m. hearing, as this represents the next major milestone toward formally putting the policies and implementation strategies of updated Master Plan in place.

The City of Reno has also released an updated summary of the new Master Plan. This document provides an overview of each chapter in the updated Master Plan and is meant to highlight key policies and priority initiatives.

The Regular Meeting of the Reno City Council is scheduled to begin at noon.

(Reno City Council contributed to this report.)