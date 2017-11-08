Reno City Council Delays Adoption of New Master Plan

Planners for the city of Reno presented their Master Plan to the city council, Wednesday. 62,000 people are expected to move to Reno in the next 20 years, and the Master Plan is a road map that will allow the city to adjust to that growth.

"This is a very comprehensive plan," Sienna Reid, Senior Planner for the City of Reno said. "It's taking a look at a lot of different topics, whether those be infrastructure and services, economic development, sustainability. Also, what do we need in terms of open space and greenways? How do we enhance connectivity for this community?"

The master plan was created through the ReImagine Reno process. The Reno Planning Commission’s voted and recommended to move forward with the new plan. During the Planning Commission’s hearing on October 18, 2017, the commissioners discussed revisions related to several policy issues, including level of service targets, growth management, annexation, closed basin flood management and several others. The Reno City Council discussed the topics but delayed the Master Plan approval until staff can tie up some loose ends in some of the language. It could adopt the plan at its December 13 meeting at 1:00PM. The process started two-and-a-half years ago, and is nearly finished.

"This is how the process should work is getting as much community input as you can from businesses, from stakeholders, from your neighbors, from everything that's going to the city about what they want their city to look like," Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilman said.

The revisions that emerged from the Planning Commission hearing are shown in the latest draft of the updated Master Plan, which is the version Council considered, and is building on.

Delgado says one of the most important issues that need a closer look is how future developments will affect flood plains.

"Floods don't only take place on the Truckee River," Delgado said. "They take place in the North Valleys and down south as well. So we're going talk about new regulations in terms of how we take care of that."

56,000 people have moved to Reno since 2000, and that has brought many changes. The city expects even more changes with the growth forecasts over the next two decades. Reid says the city could see more urban and suburban developments.

"Growth in the city is going to take place through a balance of, not only infill and redevelopment but also development in locations that are currently vacant," Reid said.

Reid says new neighborhoods will likely be based on wages and demographics, meaning housing could be more diverse.

"Not only detached single-family homes but town homes, smaller lot single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, really kind of a range of housing products that are going to help meet the needs of our community," Reid said.

The city's boundaries stretch from the Summit Mall to the edge of Cold Springs, and as far west as Verdi. As the area grows, utilities, water connections, and sewer infrastructure will have to be built. Roads could be more congested, meaning current arteries could be widened and new ones could be built.

"We don't want to be like southern California where you're stuck in traffic forever," Delgado said. "We want to make sure we grow appropriately and make sure that we have the bandwidth for that."

Downtown Reno and the University District will remain a high priority for the city. While many changes could be on the way, the goal is to keep some things the same.

"The community really values the quality of life in the city of Reno," Reid said. "They love that it's quite high and they want to maintain that quality of life in the face of growth."

The City of Reno has also released an updated summary of the new Master Plan. This document provides an overview of each chapter in the updated Master Plan and is meant to highlight key policies and priority initiatives.

(Reno City Council contributed to this report.)