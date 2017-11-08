South Reno Bike Thief Caught on Camera

Last week, a bicycle was stolen from Greg Moyle's garage in the Rolling Hills neighborhood near Galena High School. The garage was open because a contractor was working inside the house at the time, and luckily Moyle's neighbor caught the culprit on camera.

Moyle said the bike belonged to his son, who immediately thought to check the neighbor's security camera when they noticed it was missing.

"Sure enough," Moyle said. "They searched the footage, and we have the culprit on tape walking down the street right into our garage and riding away with the bicycle."

The camera shows the person strolling around the court right in front of Moyle's neighbor's house, eventually walking up Moyle's driveway. The person was in the garage for about a minute before riding off with the bike.

Moyle normally has a camera up, but he took it down to paint his house. Now, he's buying more, higher resolution cameras, and he plans to take some steps for his garage as well.

"I'm buying a garage door system to close my garage door," Moyle said. "When I'm not home, I can do it from my phone."

Moyle is the head of his neighborhood's online group, and had noticed a few car burglaries in the area. He says there are 222 resident in his neighborhood group online, and says this is a perfect example of community members helping each other out, which is why he works to keep people involved.

"So we kind of monitor that when people move out we send postcards to new people in the neighborhood," Moyle said. "And try to keep them participating in the neighborhood."