SB Wells Closed at 6th Street Due to Injury Crash

Southbound Wells Ave has been closed before the overpass at 6th St due to a crash, northbound Wells is being closed at 2nd St, and Kuenzli is closed at Locust. 

The crash happened at 7:30. A female driver hit a traffic light going southbound on Wells Ave at Kuenzli St. The Reno Fire Department had to preform a major extrication, and the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Speed is being considered a factor. 

Northbound Wells has one lane open.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.

Credit to the Reno Fire Department Twitter for the photos. 

