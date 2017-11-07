New Insurance Company in Nevada Uses AI Rather than Agents

Southbound Wells Ave has been closed before the overpass at 6th St due to a crash. It has been reported as an injury crash by REMSA. Northbound Wells has one lane open. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
Southbound Wells Ave has been closed before the overpass at 6th St due to a crash. It has been reported as an injury crash by REMSA. Northbound Wells has one lane open. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>
After more than a million dollars in donations, Traner Pool finally has a set reopening date: June of 2018. In April, someone broke into the pool through one of the on-site building's windows and ventilation system.More >>
After more than a million dollars in donations, Traner Pool finally has a set reopening date: June of 2018. In April, someone broke into the pool through one of the on-site building's windows and ventilation system.More >>
Emergency responders are working to free a person possibly trapped under a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno. They responded to intersection of North Virginia and 15th street. We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.More >>
Emergency responders are working to free a person possibly trapped under a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno. They responded to intersection of North Virginia and 15th street. We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
Emergency responders are working to free a person possibly trapped under a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno. They responded to intersection of North Virginia and 15th street. We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.More >>
Emergency responders are working to free a person possibly trapped under a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno. They responded to intersection of North Virginia and 15th street. We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
The Nevada Firearms Coalition and Integrity firearms Training is holding an education and training class to introduce women to firearms. The course is created for women to have a fun and safe space for individuals who may or may not have shot a gun before.More >>
The Nevada Firearms Coalition and Integrity firearms Training is holding an education and training class to introduce women to firearms. The course is created for women to have a fun and safe space for individuals who may or may not have shot a gun before.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries in the Damonte Ranch area.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries in the Damonte Ranch area.More >>