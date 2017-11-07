Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Traner Pool Vandalism Case

Reno Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with vandalism that occurred at the Traner Pool earlier this year.

Police say 40-year-old Gonzolo Escobar caused thousands of dollars of damage at the pool in March.

The case was submitted to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office who recently issued a warrant for Escobar’s arrest for Burglary and Felony Destruction of Property.

Police say Escobar knows he is wanted by Reno Police and is believed to still be in Northern Nevada.



Anyone having any information as the location of Gonzolo Escobar is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2144, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

Meanwhile, After more than $1 million in donations, Traner Pool finally has a set reopening date: June of 2018.

Traner Pool was forced to close for the entire 2017 summer season. Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilman for Ward 3 said, "It hit the community hard, you know it hit us right in the gut, it took the wind out of us."

Normally, the pool is open from June through August each year. This caused the entire Traner community to go without their local swimming spot. Alexander Troje, who lives nearby, was just one of many residents who were disappointed in the pool's closure this year, "I was pretty shocked because people broke in because I was looking really forward to going this summer."

Troje has something to look forward to, though, after several donations from community organizations in the amount of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Tuesday, the City of Reno announced the William N. Pennington Foundation is putting $800,000 to the renovation project. This ensures the city received the money needed for the repairs.

Besides the necessary renovations, other improvements include ADA access, new locker rooms, renovated sidewalks and even a new playground. There will also be increased security measures: new fencing, security cameras, new locks and new doors.

Delgado says he is excited for the reopening, "Traner is going to be open next year and it's going to be better than it ever was before."

The pool is set to reopen June 12th, 2018.