Traner Pool Set to Reopen After More Than a Million Dollars in Donations

After more than a million dollars in donations, Traner Pool finally has a set reopening date: June of 2018.

In April, someone broke into the pool through one of the on-site building's windows and ventilation system. They caused approximately 1.3 million dollars worth of damage.

Traner Pool was forced to close for the entire 2017 summer season. Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilman for Ward 3 said, "It hit the community hard, you know it hit us right in the gut, it took the wind out of us."

Normally, the pool is open from June through August each year. This caused the entire Traner community to go without their local swimming spot. Alexander Troje, who lives nearby, was just one of many residents who were disappointed in the pool's closure this year, "I was pretty shocked because people broke in because I was looking really forward to going this summer."

Troje has something to look forward to, though, after several donations from community organizations in the amount of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Tuesday, the City of Reno announced the William N. Pennington Foundation is putting $800,000 to the renovation project. This ensures the city received the money needed for the repairs.

Besides the necessary renovations, other improvements include ADA access, new locker rooms, renovated sidewalks and even a new playground. There will also be increased security measures: new fencing, security cameras, new locks and new doors.

Delgado says he is excited for the reopening, "Traner is going to be open next year and it's going to be better than it ever was before."

The pool is set to reopen June 12th, 2018.