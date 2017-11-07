The Double Diamond Athletic Club to Accept Professional Clothing Donations to Benefit Homeless Veterans

Double Diamond Athletic Club Charitable Fund and Crossroads Housing Program through Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be collecting professional-clothing donations through November 11 to benefit homeless veterans in Washoe County. The donations are taken in an effort to assist their integration into the workforce.

Donate through Veteran's Day, November 11, at Double Diamond Athletic Club, 9400 Double Diamond Parkway, Reno, NV 89521 or call (775) 851-7171.

“We are not only committed to the health of our members, but the health of our community. Most importantly, we recognize the sacrifices of our veterans and want to do all we can to support them, give thanks and give back.” said Mike Shirley, Owner of Double Diamond Athletic Club. "We hope to gather suits or professional attire for both men and women in the hopes of helping them gain confidence and find opportunity to move forward in their life."