The Double Diamond Athletic Club to Accept Professional Clothing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Double Diamond Athletic Club to Accept Professional Clothing Donations to Benefit Homeless Veterans

Posted: Updated:

Double Diamond Athletic Club Charitable Fund and Crossroads Housing Program through Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will be collecting professional-clothing donations through November 11 to benefit homeless veterans in Washoe County. The donations are taken in an effort to assist their integration into the workforce.

Donate through Veteran's Day, November 11, at Double Diamond Athletic Club, 9400 Double Diamond Parkway, Reno, NV 89521 or call (775) 851-7171.

“We are not only committed to the health of our members, but the health of our community. Most importantly, we recognize the sacrifices of our veterans and want to do all we can to support them, give thanks and give back.” said Mike Shirley, Owner of Double Diamond Athletic Club. "We hope to gather suits or professional attire for both men and women in the hopes of helping them gain confidence and find opportunity to move forward in their life."

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.