RTC Releases Dash Cam Video of Woman Hit By Bus Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Releases Dash Cam Video of Woman Hit By Bus Tuesday

RTC has released the dash cam video of a bus that hit with a woman walking near the University of Nevada Tuesday evening.

You can see the bus turning left with a green light onto Virginia Street while the woman runs across the crosswalk while the signal to cross is counting down. 

The bus then stops after completing the turn.

The woman, who identified herself as Ariana Cramer on Facebook was trapped under the bus for 20 minutes while firefighters pulled her out.

Cramer was hospitalized, but survived her injuries

RTC and the Reno Police Department are investigating the crash.

The driver has been placed on leave.

