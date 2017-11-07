RTC Releases Dash Cam Video of Woman Hit By Bus Tuesday

The University of Nevada, Reno says a former explosives detection canine died Wednesday after nine years of service.More >>
More than 600,000 people signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act in the first week of open enrollment, the government said Thursday.More >>
Many area businesses are offering deals for military members on Veterans Day.More >>
The pastor of a small-town Texas church that was the site of a massacre plans to demolish the building.More >>
The Wolf Fastop gas station near the University of Nevada, Reno, was vandalized because according to the owner it said "Kaepernick - unemployed needs job, works good on his knees."More >>
The Reno area can be one of the toughest areas in the world for pilots to fly over, because of the Sierra and our gusty winds.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
Officials had hosted an unveiling ceremony to promote what they described as the nation's first self-driving shuttle pilot project geared toward the public.More >>
RTC has released the dash cam video of a bus that hit with a woman walking near the University of Nevada Tuesday evening.More >>
