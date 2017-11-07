Woman Gets Trapped Under Bus, Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say was trapped under an RTC bus for 20 minutes after she was hit crossing the street near Virginia and 15th Streets.

Police have reported that it appeared the woman had the right of way.

Investigators will be using video from the bus along with nearby traffic cameras and business surveillance video to figure out what happened.