Responders Work to Free Woman Trapped Under Bus

Emergency responders worked to free a woman trapped under a bus for nearly 20 minutes near the University of Nevada, Reno.

She was freed and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Authorities reported that there were no life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of 15th and South Virginia has been closed. There is currently no estimation of when it will reopen. 

We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.

