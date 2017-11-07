Police in Area of Plumb & Palisade Dealing With Barricaded Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police in Area of Plumb & Palisade Dealing With Barricaded Man

Posted: Updated:

Police are currently in the area of Plumb Lane and Palisade Drive in Reno dealing with a man who is barricaded inside a building after a domestic dispute. 

Police report a person with mental-health problems and got into an argument with his parents.

Police have reported that the situation is now over, and they will be reopening the area to usual traffic soon.

