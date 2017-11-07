Washoe County Deputies Arrest Man in Burglary Case

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will begin daily operations for the 2017-18 winter season Tuesday. Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week.More >>
The donations are taken in an effort to assist their integration into the workforce. Donations will be accepted through Veterans Day.More >>
The Reno High School JROTC will open the buffet at 8 a.m. with a special presentation of the colors, and the brunch buffet closes at 3 p.m.More >>
Emergency responders are working to free a person possibly trapped under a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno. They responded to intersection of North Virginia and 15th street. We have a crew on scene and will update the story with details as they become available.More >>
Police are currently in the area of Plumb Lane and Palisade Drive dealing with a man who is barricaded inside a building after a domestic dispute.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
The Nevada Firearms Coalition and Integrity firearms Training is holding an education and training class to introduce women to firearms. The course is created for women to have a fun and safe space for individuals who may or may not have shot a gun before.More >>
The shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Sparks Police officers need your help finding two suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries near Mesa Meadows, Consumnes and Merito Court.More >>
