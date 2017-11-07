Washoe County Deputies Arrest Man in Burglary Case

Washoe County Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries in the Damonte Ranch area.

Deputies say 36-year-old Joshua Peterson also had an outstanding warrant from the Carson City Sheriff's Office and Henderson Police Department.

Deputies responded to the area of Royal Windsor Court and Winners Cup Drive last Thursday at approximately 6:30 a.m. where they were met by the victim of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. Deputies got a car and suspect description from the victim.

A short time later, one of the deputies made contact with a suspect matching the description. On further investigation, authorities say the deputy also identified property stolen from the reported burglary along with other items of possible stolen property.