GOP Tax Bill Would Have Impact on Pro, College Sports

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has directed the Pentagon's watchdog to examine the circumstances of the Air Force's failure to report the Texas church shooter's domestic violence conviction to the FBI.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a Reno man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted murder.More >>
It's back! 'The Reno Star' at the corner of S. Virginia and S. McCarran is being reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance.More >>
Sparks Police officers need your help finding two suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries near Mesa Meadows, Consumnes and Merito Court.More >>
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will begin daily operations for the 2017-18 winter season Tuesday. Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
The Nevada Firearms Coalition and Integrity firearms Training is holding an education and training class to introduce women to firearms. The course is created for women to have a fun and safe space for individuals who may or may not have shot a gun before.More >>
The shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Sparks Police officers need your help finding two suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries near Mesa Meadows, Consumnes and Merito Court.More >>
