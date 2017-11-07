Reno Woman Gets 12 Years in Prison in Identity Theft Case

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a Reno woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an identity theft case.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Heather Ann Carey pleaded guilty in June to one count of obtaining and using the personal information of another. Prosecutors say she stole the victim's identification in September 2016.

Authorities say Carey was later identified as having used the victim’s information to open credit and checking accounts at several banks and businesses. They say Careyalso tried to cash stolen checks and make withdraws from the victim’s true bank account.

She must serve a minimum of four years in prison she's eligible for parole.

The District Attorney’s Office would like to offer some tips on how to prevent identify theft:

* Secure your Social Security numbers and do not carry them with you

* Do not respond to unsolicited requests for personal information

* Collect mail promptly and be aware of billing and financial statement cycles

* Take advantage of security features for mobile devices, credit reports and online accounts

(Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)