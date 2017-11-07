Controversial Art Work Reinstalled at Busy Reno Intersection

It's back! 'The Reno Star' at the corner of S. Virginia and S. McCarran is being reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance.

The City of Reno tells us they worked with Peabody Fleet Painting to paint the art from red to white. That cost $17,324 from the City's room tax fund. This money comes through visitors staying in hotels. Reno Municipal Code says public art is one of the requirements for room tax usage.

