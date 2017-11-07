Controversial Art Work Reinstalled at Busy Reno Intersection - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Controversial Art Work Reinstalled at Busy Reno Intersection

Posted: Updated:

It's back! 'The Reno Star' at the corner of S. Virginia and S. McCarran is being reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance. 

The City of Reno tells us they worked with Peabody Fleet Painting to paint the art from red to white. That cost $17,324 from the City's room tax fund. This money comes through visitors staying in hotels. Reno Municipal Code says public art is one of the requirements for room tax usage. 

The art has been controversial on our Facebook page. Check out some of the comments and join the conversation! 

